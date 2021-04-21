Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the period.

PSCF opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

