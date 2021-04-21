Investors Purchase High Volume of Atlas Air Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,713 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the average volume of 683 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $295,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

