Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 991% compared to the typical daily volume of 832 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $561.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

