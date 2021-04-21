iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.43.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $82.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.43 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $91,506,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.