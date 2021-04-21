Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

