iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 2,826,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.