iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 204.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $492,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $323.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $190.38 and a 52 week high of $330.77.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.