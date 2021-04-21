iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN opened at $323.90 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $330.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.88 and its 200-day moving average is $295.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.