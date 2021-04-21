iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $323.05. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,691. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $330.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.34.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

