iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Lowered by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000.

EWJ opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

