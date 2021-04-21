iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 147,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,705. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $157.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.