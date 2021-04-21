iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

