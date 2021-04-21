iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.4% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,060.8% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,393,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

