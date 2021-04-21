iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.49. 148,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $419.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

