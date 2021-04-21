iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,168,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,617,253 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $995,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 110,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.