iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

