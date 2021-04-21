ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.05

ITV plc (LON:ITV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.05 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 123.71 ($1.62). ITV shares last traded at GBX 121.90 ($1.59), with a volume of 7,552,454 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

Get ITV alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.