J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.40

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 31984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

