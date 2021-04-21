J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Down 3.9%

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.33 and last traded at $124.30. 3,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 527,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCOM. Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered J2 Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

Get J2 Global alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,142,000 after buying an additional 122,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after buying an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the period.

About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.