Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $121.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

