Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on J. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

NYSE:J opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.14. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.