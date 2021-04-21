Jade Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $189.00 (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $43,676.95 and $189.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00275968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.96 or 0.01027668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00656681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,817.59 or 1.00019046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,200,000 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com.

Jade Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

