Jarvis Network Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $660,463.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00021109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00681071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.80 or 0.07420023 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

