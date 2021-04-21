JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.61

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 169702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

About JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

