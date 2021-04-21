Jean X. Hu Sells 16,071 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.