Jeff Mengoli Sells 8,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $471,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,296.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,433,585.40.

Shares of BIGC opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BigCommerce by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.