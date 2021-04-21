Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €20.00 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CA. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.21 ($20.25).

Shares of Carrefour stock traded down €0.27 ($0.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €15.10 ($17.76). 3,547,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.36.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

