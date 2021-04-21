Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.71 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

