Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

DEA opened at $21.55 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,195,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.