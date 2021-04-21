Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $970.37 million, a PE ratio of -72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko in the third quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

