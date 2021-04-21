Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

FRC opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.44. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

