Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

