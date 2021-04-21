JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 87,245 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 87,245 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

BCEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

