JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS ITA opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

