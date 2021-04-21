JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.92.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $72,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.