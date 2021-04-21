JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $207.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.07. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.