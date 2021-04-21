JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 10th.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. The firm had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. Analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 302.25%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

