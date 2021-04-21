JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after buying an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMWD opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.