JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.76 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

