JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Neutral

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

