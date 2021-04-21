JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $150.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $150.00 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88. Apple has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.5% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

