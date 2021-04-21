JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,145 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,885,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,385,000 after purchasing an additional 897,005 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,936,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $501,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.