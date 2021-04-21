Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.01024255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00666786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,903.55 or 0.99884322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

