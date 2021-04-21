Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $129.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

