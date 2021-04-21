Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.44.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $299.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,029. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.15. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $299.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 65.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

