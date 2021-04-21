KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

