KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.