Keep Network (KEEP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.31 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $288.12 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00068214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00095232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.03 or 0.00686569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.06 or 0.07526605 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,992,459 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.