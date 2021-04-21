Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,848,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

JKHY stock opened at $163.85 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

