Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

O stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

